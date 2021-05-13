Cape May MAC spring summer 2021 major tours and events

Launching this year’s music festival is a free classical music concert presented virtually for viewing and listening at home via capemaymac.org, on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. The virtual concert is pre-recorded and presented by a collaboration between Cape May MAC, the New York Chamber Ensemble and the Bay Atlantic Symphony. Viewers and listeners can further enjoy these concerts any time after the concert. A live Q&A session immediately after each concert encourages viewers to engage with the artists. Viewers register in advance via the website to participate. Visit https://capemaymac.org/experience/special-events/cape-may-music-festival/ to find out more, to watch virtual concerts and to register in advance for the Q&A sessions. Live concerts continue the 32-year festival tradition of bringing outstanding classical, brass band and jazz music to Cape May. This year, the live concerts kick off on Memorial Day Weekend, with the exciting return of the award-winning Atlantic Brass Band in a free concert at Rotary Park Bandstand, 400 Lafayette St., on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m. Cape May MAC, the New York Chamber Ensemble and the Bay Atlantic Symphony also collaborate to bring live classical music concerts to the stage on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m., with rain dates the following evenings. $25 adults, $20 seniors and $15 students. The New York Chamber Ensemble will host the traditional benefit Friends of the Cape May Music Festival Present “A Musical Intermezzo” on Wednesday, June 16: 4 p.m. at Vintage at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Enjoy an intimate performance and light refreshments in the lovely setting of Vintage, under the Carriage House Tent on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. This event raises funds to share outstanding classical music with the community throughout the year. Reservations necessary. $25 for adults; $20 seniors and $15 for students. $3 off for members. capemaymac.org. Paula Johns returns in 2021 for a jazz concert titled “The Real Me” presented on the outdoor stage at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on Sunday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Rain date is June 28 at 7 p.m. $25 adults, $20 seniors and $15 students. Bring blankets and chairs for outdoor concerts. Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required at this time at all Cape May MAC locations both indoors and outdoors. For ticket information, program updates and details visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404. Presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture). Made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.