Cape May MAC’s 37th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour is virtual this year for viewing at home

Santa Claus is still coming to town thanks to a little Christmas magic and the hard work of Lower Township first responders, police, fire and EMS personnel.

Santa Claus will climb aboard a Lower Township fire truck and parade through the township on Saturday December 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Millman Center.

The Santa Parade route will be as follows:

Starting at the Millman Center at 6 p.m., Santa will head south on Bayshore Road to Johnathan Hoffman Boulevard. Then it will continue on Shunpike Road to Ferry Road. From Ferry Road to Beach Drive to Townbank Road. Santa will continue on Townbank Road to Seashore Road and make a left onto Church Road. The parade will then turn right from Church Road onto Route 9. Then right from Route 9 onto Breakwater Road. It will make a right on Breakwater Road and will end on Breakwater Plaza.

To safely enjoy the parade, families should maintain social distancing standards and refrain from entering the streets. Please honk, wave and cheer on the parade from your cars, driveways, parking lots or sidewalks.

Santa is on his way!