Cape May MAC’s 37th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour is virtual this year for viewing at home

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) announces its 2020 Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tour is available for purchase to experience virtually this year.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, Cape May MAC made the difficult decision that these annual holiday tours on three nights in December must be cancelled in 2020. Cape May's Christmas Candlelight House Tours have been a beloved annual tradition for nearly half a century. Cape May MAC launched this tour in 1973 and ever since it has been a highlight of the Christmas season in Cape May, America's only National Historic Landmark City. Thousands of people on three nights in December travel to more than a dozen homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, stepping across the thresholds to take in interiors beautifully decorated for the holidays. It is one of Cape May MAC’s largest fundraisers.
This year, it was decided to create a video that will bring the joy and excitement of these Cape May Christmas tours directly into people’s homes, to continue this tradition unbroken. With enthusiastic participation from Cape May innkeepers, B&B owners and homeowners, planning began this summer and production is nearly complete.
"Of course, we look forward to when we can offer these self-guided tours in person once again, but we could not have Christmas in Cape May without them in 2020,” said Cape May MAC Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine.
For the first time, the tour will be entirely virtual, via a video available for purchase through Vimeo On Demand. Featured are 10 Cape May homes, B&Bs and inns decorated for the holidays including interviews with owners and innkeepers. Participating properties include: The John B. McCreary House (“The Abbey”), Angel of the Sea Bed & Breakfast, The Bedford Inn, The Cherry House, The Emlen Physick Estate, Franklin at 721, The Henry Sawyer Inn, The Mainstay Inn, The Mason Cottage and The Mission Inn.
The video is available for purchase via Vimeo On Demand for $30.
The trailer is available to watch online at Vimeo.com/ondemand/capemaychristmastour.
Guests may purchase the video directly anytime via the link. The video will then be made available to purchasers automatically to watch after its release on Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.
