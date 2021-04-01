Cape May MAC presents ‘All Bets Are Off’ Murder Mystery Dinners at historic Aleathea’s Restaurant

Enjoy a four-course dinner and watch the mystery and drama unfold when Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) presents “All Bets Are Off,” this spring’s Murder Mystery Dinner at Aleathea’s Restaurant, at the historic Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St.

After a long weekend in Atlantic City a group of close friends return to their small-town home, eager to show off their big winnings. But one of them has a secret to hide. Loyalty and friendship will be pushed to the limits as they realize they don't know each other as well as they thought, and maybe they don't want to.

“All Bets Are Off” Murder Mystery Dinners are at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, April 24, May 22 and May 29. Fall dates for this year’s Murder Mystery Dinners will feature a new mystery to solve: Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16. Admission is limited. Tickets are $65 and include a four-course dinner.

For tickets and more information visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404. COVID-19 protocols are in effect and social distance will be maintained. Masks are required at this time for all Cape May MAC tours, activities and events and at Cape May MAC historic sites, both indoors and outdoors.

Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit capemaymac.org. For Cape May COVID-19 information, visit capemaystrong.org.