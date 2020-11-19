Cape May MAC, East Lynne Theater Company to present 'Ghosts of Christmas Past' trolley rides"

"You counted up yesterday how many there'd be, and you said twelve, so I set the table for twelve," said Pauline.

"Well, I don't see how I made such a blunder," her mother replied. "There are only eleven of us, after all."

"It's a sign somebody's comin'," Pauline said.

Thus begins the eerie tale of "The Twelfth Guest" by Mary Wilkins Freeman, in which a strange young woman appears suddenly for Christmas dinner and stays awhile.

This story is one of two that are performed on the "Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored by Cape May MAC and the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company. The other ghostly story is "Old Applejoy's Ghost" by Frank R. Stockton, in which a jolly spirit convinces his grand-niece to persuade her uncle to celebrate Christmas in the mansion the way it used to be celebrated. The stories were adapted for storytelling by East Lynne artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth.