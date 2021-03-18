Cape May MAC collects food, monetary donations for delivery to Cape May Community Food Closet

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) collected close to $800 in food and other necessary household items along with additional monetary donations of $426 for neighbors in need on Presidents Day, Feb. 15, in support of the Cape May Community Food Closet. The drop-off was organized outdoors in front of the Carriage House at the Emlen Physick Estate to promote the health and safety of staff, volunteers and donors.

“The food and monetary donations came in steadily from noon to 3 p.m. on Presidents Day and were delivered that afternoon,” said Cape May MAC Assistant to the Director Anna Leeper, who organized the drive. “We were overwhelmed by people’s generosity and so pleased to be able to help out our neighbors in need, especially this winter, with the need so great.”

Donors who dropped off donations were given a complimentary pass to the Cape May Lighthouse per group or household as well as a discount shopping coupon for the Carriage House Museum Shop.

“It’s always important to support the community and especially our neighbors most in need,” said Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine. “We are committed to helping where we can. I was deeply touched at the outpouring of generosity from the community reflected in the amount of donations we collected, as well as the commitment of our staff who volunteered to make it happen.”

The Cape May Community Food Closet is at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St. For more information on food donations or food closet schedule call 609-600-7715 or see cmfoodcloset.org.