Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of the Month for October: Margaret "Peggy" Ose

Margaret “Peggy” Ose, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for October. Manager of Volunteer Engagement Ayeshah Dickerson nominated Ose for the honor.

“Peggy was the first volunteer to sign up for the Social Distancing Ambassador role at the Cape May Lighthouse this summer,” said Dickerson. “She stuck with it through rain or shine.”

Even while outdoors on the grounds of the lighthouse, Social Distancing Ambassadors, staff and visitors wear masks, and Dickerson notes Ose was always smiling. Social Distancing Ambassadors were implemented by Cape May MAC this summer to help visitors adhere to the proper social distance, check visitors’ temperatures and help them understand cleaning protocols and capacity limits, all with the aim of keeping those who visit the Cape May Lighthouse safe and secure during the pandemic.

Cape May MAC opened Cape May’s three historic sites and its trolley tours to the public this summer under protocols based on CDC guidelines, and state and local mandates, specific to each site and activity. Although not required, Social Distancing Ambassadors have proven invaluable, helping ease the transition for visitors.