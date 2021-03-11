Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of the Month for March

 Skip to main content
CAPE MAY — Ayeshah Dickerson, of Wildwood Crest, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for March.

Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak nominated Dickerson for the honor, for her help with a video project Krysiak managed in November and December.

“Ayeshah helped me when I was in a real pinch,” said Krysiak. “We were creating a video for sale – a Cape May Virtual Christmas Candlelight House Tour – because COVID-19 meant we couldn’t offer this popular tour in person. Then, in the early days of shooting, I took over as videographer out of necessity, which meant finishing production on my own. Ayeshah jumped in to help, worked with the property owners and handled rescheduling with grace, helped me with production on-site, and was absolutely critical to keeping the project on track. We could not have done it without her.”

Dickerson was and still is Cape May MAC’s Manager of Volunteer Engagement and is taking on new responsibilities for the organization in marketing and membership in 2021. The Virtual Christmas Candlelight House Tour is available for purchase online. Cape May MAC has public tours and events open to the public now. For information, visit CapeMayMAC.org.

For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email her at adickerson@capemaymac.org.

