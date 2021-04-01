Cape May MAC announces Cape May Music Festival Series 2021 lineup of live and virtual concerts

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) announces the 2021 Cape May Music Festival Series will include both live and virtual concerts, featuring classical, jazz and brass band music. This 32nd annual Cape May Music Festival is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the generosity of corporate and individual sponsors.
"We are thrilled to bring back more live concerts to the Cape May Music Festival in 2021 after a mostly virtual albeit wonderful concert series in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Cape May MAC Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine. "The series this year will feature the return of renowned classical, brass band and jazz festival favorites to historic Cape May — the New York Chamber Ensemble, the Bay Atlantic Symphony, the Atlantic Brass Band and Paula Johns — performing outdoors at the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate and Cape May's Rotary Bandstand. Both locations are beautiful venues that are ideal to enjoy a late spring or early summer musical evening."
Launching this year’s music festival is a free classical music concert presented virtually for viewing and listening at home that will launch on Cape May MAC’s website, capemaymac.org, on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. Virtual concerts are pre-recorded and presented by a collaboration between Cape May MAC, the New York Chamber Ensemble and the Bay Atlantic Symphony. Viewers and listeners can further enjoy these concerts any time after the concert. A live Q&A session immediately after each concert encourages viewers to engage with the artists. Viewers register in advance via the website to participate. Visit https://capemaymac.org/experience/special-events/cape-may-music-festival/ to find out more, to watch virtual concerts and to register in advance for the Q&A sessions.
Live concerts continue the 32-year festival tradition of bringing outstanding classical, brass band and jazz music to Cape May. This year, the live concerts kick off on Memorial Day Weekend, with the exciting return of the award-winning Atlantic Brass Band in a free concert at Rotary Park Bandstand, 400 Lafayette St., on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m.
Cape May MAC, the New York Chamber Ensemble and the Bay Atlantic Symphony also collaborate this year to bring live classical music concerts to the stage on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m., with rain dates the following evenings. Admission is $25 adults, $20 seniors and $15 students. Concerts are currently planned for the outdoor stage at the Physick Estate but might be offered virtually. Visit capemaymac.org for the latest updates.
The New York Chamber Ensemble will host the traditional Friends of the Cape May Music Festival benefit at Vintage at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on Wednesday, June 16, at 4 p.m. This event raises funds to help share outstanding classical music with the community throughout the year. Visit capemaymac.org for updates.
Paula Johns returns in 2021 for a jazz concert titled “The Real Me” presented on the outdoor stage at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on Sunday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Rain date is June 28 at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 adults, $20 seniors and $15 students.
Bring blankets and chairs for outdoor concerts. Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required at this time at all Cape May MAC locations both indoors and outdoors.
For ticket information, program updates and details visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404.