Cape May MAC announces Cape May Music Festival Series 2021 lineup of live and virtual concerts

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) announces the 2021 Cape May Music Festival Series will include both live and virtual concerts, featuring classical, jazz and brass band music. This 32nd annual Cape May Music Festival is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the generosity of corporate and individual sponsors.

"We are thrilled to bring back more live concerts to the Cape May Music Festival in 2021 after a mostly virtual albeit wonderful concert series in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Cape May MAC Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine. "The series this year will feature the return of renowned classical, brass band and jazz festival favorites to historic Cape May — the New York Chamber Ensemble, the Bay Atlantic Symphony, the Atlantic Brass Band and Paula Johns — performing outdoors at the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate and Cape May's Rotary Bandstand. Both locations are beautiful venues that are ideal to enjoy a late spring or early summer musical evening."