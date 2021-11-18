Cape May MAC and East Lynne Theater Company present "Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides"

“You counted up yesterday how many there’d be, and you said twelve, so I set the table for twelve,” said Pauline.

“Well, I don’t see how I made such a blunder,” her mother replied. “There are only eleven of us, after all.”

“It’s a sign somebody’s comin’,” said Pauline.

Thus, begins the eerie tale of “The Twelfth Guest” by Mary Wilkins Freeman, in which a strange young woman appears suddenly for Christmas dinner, and stays awhile.

This story is one of two that are performed on the “Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides,” co-sponsored by Cape May MAC and the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company. The other ghostly story is “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton, in which a jolly spirit convinces his grand-niece to persuade her uncle to celebrate Christmas in the mansion the way in which it used to be celebrated. The stories were adapted for storytelling by ELTC’s artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth.

Listen to these classic American ghost tales, memorized, not read, told in a dark trolley, while the twinkling lights of the beautifully decorated homes and streets are seen through the windows. This popular pastime has been running since 2007.