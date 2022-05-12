Cape May improving ADA accessibility in public spaces

CAPE MAY — The city evaluated Kiwanis Community Park to maximize accessibility in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Engineering Design Associates conducted the analysis. EDA noticed instances of ADA non-compliance including the lack of ADA-compliant parking spaces, no provision for ADA access from the parking area to the play structures, or other areas of the park, including the pond and gazebo. EDA further detailed code requirement deficiencies at Kiwanis Community Park and made specific recommendations to bring the park into compliance with ADA.

“The City of Cape May is working diligently to upgrade all facilities so they are assessable to everyone, and this grant will further that initiative,” said council member Lorraine Baldwin after learning Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs recently announced the City will receive a Small Cities grant of $400,000.

This award will provide the funds necessary to remove mobility barriers at Kiwanis Community Park, advancing the city’s long-term efforts to make all city public facilities ADA compliant. The city is eager to begin work on the park. Last week, City Manager Mike Voll, Mayor Zack Mullock, and Councilmember Lorraine Baldwin met with City Engineer Vince Orlando to discuss the design options.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and want to thank the Department of Community Affairs,” said Mayor Zack Mullock. “This grant will greatly improve accessibility to Kiwanis Club Park for all our citizens. For far too long, the park has been neglected and this grant will make sure it is a safe, vibrant and a beautiful park for decades to come.”

In addition to the Kiwanis Park, the city’s largest and most visited park, The Beach, is gearing up for improved ADA accessibility. Every year, Cape May’s Department of Public Works lays beach mats for easier access from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The beach mats extend at least 60 feet and will now exist on all beach entrances for the public. No one will have to pick their favorite beach spot anymore based on accessibility factors, as was the case in past seasons.

