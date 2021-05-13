On May 7, from the steps of Cape May City Hall, Fire Chief Alex Coulter welcomed and thanked the Cape May police, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest Fire and Rescue Departments for showing support on this important day for firefighter Michael Pardy. Michael Pardy was sworn in as a career fireman in a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock. Pardy is filling the vacancy created when Deputy Fire Chief Lundholm retired.
Cape May fills firefighter vacancy with Michael Pardy
- Submitted by Ayeshah Dickerson
-
-
- 0
- +7
