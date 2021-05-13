 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May fills firefighter vacancy with Michael Pardy
0 comments

Cape May fills firefighter vacancy with Michael Pardy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051321_gmt_gcm_firefighter Fireman Pardy swearing-in Ceremony 050721

Michael Pardy was sworn in as a career fireman in a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock.

 Ayeshah Dickerson / Provided

On May 7, from the steps of Cape May City Hall, Fire Chief Alex Coulter welcomed and thanked the Cape May police, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest Fire and Rescue Departments for showing support on this important day for firefighter Michael Pardy. Michael Pardy was sworn in as a career fireman in a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock. Pardy is filling the vacancy created when Deputy Fire Chief Lundholm retired.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape May

Lower Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News