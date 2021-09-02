Cape May Court House Library celebrates 50th anniversary in weeklong Golden Jubilee

The Cape May Court House Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its current building by hosting activities for visitors of all ages. Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, members of the public are invited to visit the Court House Library to participate in the Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt, engage with the library’s historical displays, and write a love letter to the library. The weeklong celebration will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a closing ceremony and the burial of the Court House Library Time Capsule. The rain date for the closing ceremony and time capsule burial will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Cape May Court House Library building was dedicated in September of 1971 as a County Library-Office Complex. The basement was home to a public meeting room, a children’s section, and additional book storage. The first floor housed the main portion of the library, while the second floor was briefly inhabited by several Cape May County administrative offices, including the Clerk of the Board, the County Treasurer’s office, the County Superintendent of Schools, and the County Engineer’s office. Once settled in its new home, the County Library system continued to expand.