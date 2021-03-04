Cape May County teens invited to attend virtual 4-H leadership conference

Cape May Court House — Cape May County teens are invited to attend the virtual 2021 South Jersey 4-H Teen Conference (SJTC), Empowered Together While Apart, on Saturday, March 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normally, a hundred teens attend the ten-county conference over three days in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. However, due to the on-going pandemic, this year’s half-day conference will take place via Zoom.

The conference kicks off with nationally known keynote speaker, Rhett Laubach. His presentation, Be a Torchbearer, will teach participants how to motivate themselves and others to make their passions reality. There are two sessions of empowering workshops on mindfulness, upcycling DIY, decluttering tips, and how to strengthen your mental health and financial muscles. Also, participants will learn how to create their own Buddha Bowl lunch with the help of Globetaster 4-H STEP Club chefs. All participants will receive a conference swag bag filled with 4-H goodies, including a reusable straw set.