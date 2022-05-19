Cape May County Special Services School District awarded $10,000 grant to mobilize sustainability goals

Sixteen $10,000 grants and 10 $2,000 grants were distributed to support elementary through high-school public schools and school districts across the state. “Sustainable Jersey is proud to support the work of each of these schools and school districts and to recognize the dedication of every applicant,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jamie Moscony stated, “Cape May County Special Services is proud to be the recipient of this year’s Sustainable Jersey for Schools $10,000 grant funded by NJEA. The grant will be used to convert our existing water fountains into water filling stations and for the promotion of responsible green practices that include recycling and alternatives to plastics. Thank you for this opportunity and for the funds to support our 3 R’s project- Refill, Refuse and Reduce!”