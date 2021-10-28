 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Soroptimist members attend regional district meeting
0 comments

Cape May County Soroptimist members attend regional district meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Rose Bispels, president of the Cape May County chapter of the Soroptimists International of the Americas, and new Soroptimist member Nancy Desantis, recently participated in the North Atlantic Regional Fall District Meeting in Youngstown, New York. Over 100 women from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York discussed topics such as inviting corporate sponsorships, the importance of communication, and creating “Dream It, Be It” programs which are targeted to young girls to build self-esteem.

Soroptimist is an international organization working to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. To learn more about the organization, call 609-780-4296 or visit sicmc.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News