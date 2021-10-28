Cape May County Soroptimist members attend regional district meeting

Mary Rose Bispels, president of the Cape May County chapter of the Soroptimists International of the Americas, and new Soroptimist member Nancy Desantis, recently participated in the North Atlantic Regional Fall District Meeting in Youngstown, New York. Over 100 women from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York discussed topics such as inviting corporate sponsorships, the importance of communication, and creating “Dream It, Be It” programs which are targeted to young girls to build self-esteem.