Cape May County Seniors to get Hands-On Lessons in Healthy Eating

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County seniors will learn how to cook low-cost, heart-healthy meals at home thanks to a Get Healthy for Life six-week series of classes hosted by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Department and the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services during July and August.

Seniors will discover what healthy food can do for them. The classes, presented by health educator and assistant professor Chris Zellers, MPP, will take be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays from July 14 to Aug. 18 at the Lower Cape Senior Center, located at 2612 Bayshore Road in Villas.

“Eating healthy is important through the span of your life. Nutritious home-cooked meals don’t need to feel overwhelming. A few basic shopping and cooking skills can transform the way you eat at home,” Zellers said.

Classes will include live cooking demonstrations and tasty recipes that participants can easily and affordably make at home. The topics covered over the six sessions include: Eat a Rainbow — Colorful, Seasonal Fruits & Veggies, Meditation to Boost Your Well-Being, Healthy Ingredient Swap, Snack Smarter, Double Duty Meals and “Appeeling” Desserts.

“Participants in our classes will walk away with confidence and new skills that will help them grocery shop smarter, eat better and be healthier,” added Zellers.

Cape May County seniors who attend and participate in four of the six lessons will be eligible for a produce box from Legates Farm Market. For more information about the program and classes, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609. For up-to-date information about FCHS, please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

The Get Healthy for Life classes use evidence-based nutrition education experiences developed by the American Heart Association in collaboration with Aramark to improve community health through better nutrition.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health, and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.