Cape May County remembers fallen at Memorial Day ceremony

The men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice were honored on Memorial Day at the Cape May County Memorial Day Ceremony. The event was held at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans Cemetery. Cape May County returned to having an in-person ceremony this year, after doing it virtually last year due to COVID-19.

“It was tough on everyone to not be able to hold our ceremony on Memorial Day in person last year,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “It was great to see our community come out and honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

The speakers included Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, and Capt. Sarah “Kathy” Felger, Commanding Officer, United States Coast Guard TRACEN, Cape May. Commissioner Jeff Pierson served as the Master of Ceremonies.

“I know many people are reminded each Memorial Day about the sacrifice over centuries from our troops,” Desiderio said. “It is something we can’t lose sight of. It is important to remember year-round why we have a free and amazing country.”