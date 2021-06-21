June , 14, 2021, Brian Weiner, State Commander joins group of veterans today to lay to rest and honor a homeless veteran in Cape May County, New Jersey. A turn out of well over a hundred veterans showed up to honor a man who served his country. Brian stated, "I love this organization and all the organizations that support our veterans. What an incredibly Bitter Sweet Day."
Cape May County recognizes homeless veterans
Submitted by CATHY JAGGARD
