Cape May County recognizes homeless veterans
june 14, 2021

June , 14, 2021, Brian Weiner, State Commander joins group of veterans today to lay to rest and honor a homeless veteran in Cape May County, New Jersey. A turn out of well over a hundred veterans showed up to honor a man who served his country. Brian stated, "I love this organization and all the organizations that support our veterans. What an incredibly Bitter Sweet Day."

