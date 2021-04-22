Cape May County Library welcomes children’s author Josh Funk for a virtual visit

On May 1, the Cape May County Library will welcome author Josh Funk for a virtual visit. Children ages five and up are invited to listen to a book reading, participate in a Q&A, and learn how Josh makes his books.

Funk is the creator of stories such as "Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast," "It’s Not a Fairy Tale," and "A Story of Patience & Fortitude" in conjunction with the New York Public Library. As a software engineer, Funk has also created picture books to get young readers interested in STEM with his award-winning series "How to Code with Pearl and Pascal."

Reserve your child’s space for this event by signing up on the Cape May County Library online events calendar located on the library’s website, CMCLibrary.org. For more information, contact the Children's Department at children@cmclibrary.org or call 609-463-6350, option 4.

“This is another great job by the Cape May County Library staff bringing in a high-quality experience during these difficult times,” said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “This will provide our children with a chance to hear from an amazing author during this virtual visit.”

The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The Library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, and movies. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.