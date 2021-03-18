Cape May County Library to host children’s author Greg Pizzoli in virtual visit

On March 24, the Cape May County Library will welcome three-time Geisel Award-winning author Greg Pizzoli for a virtual visit. Children ages 5 and up are invited to listen to a book reading, follow along with a drawing demo, and learn how Pizzoli makes his books. Pizzoli is the creator of the Baloney and Friends graphic novel series, as well as the author and illustrator of the picture books "The Watermelon Seed," "Good Night Owl," and "The Book Hog." He also writes nonfiction for kids, including the New York Times Best Illustrated title "Tricky Vic."

Despite the challenges introduced by COVID-19, the Cape May County Library Children’s Department continues its mission of boosting early literacy skills while offering families free entertainment opportunities. To reserve your child’s space for this virtual event, see the Cape May County Library online event calendar. For more information, contact the Children's Department at children@cmclibrary.org or call 609-463-6350, option 4.

“Our Cape May County Library staff always does a great job bringing in interesting authors,” said Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “I commend them on continuing to do so during this pandemic with a virtual visit and a wonderful book reading.”

The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine. The library has books, audio books, downloadable ebooks, video games, music, magazines and movies. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.