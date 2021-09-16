Cape May County honors 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

Cape May County remembered the 20th anniversary of the attacks of the terrorist attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11. Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson both addressed the crowd, along with United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Captain Sarah “Kathy” Felger. First District Assemblyman Erik Simonsen also performed the national anthem and provided the prayer.

“The entire Board of County Commissioners really appreciates the support the community provides when we hold one of these ceremonies and see the number of people that come out,” said Desiderio. “Every day our first responders are working to protect our residents. We take this day out every year to remember that as people are running from the burning buildings, our first responders always run towards them. We appreciate our police, firefighters, and EMS workers who make our county and country so great. And it is important we never forget the victims of those attacks.”