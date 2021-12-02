Cape May County holds tree lighting ceremony

The Cape May County Park and Zoo and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners welcomed families and residents to Santa’s Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 29.

“This is always one of our favorite events of the entire year,” said Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 364 days a year. The Zoo is closed on Christmas Day. There will be special hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House. Find out more about the Zoo at CMCZoo.com.