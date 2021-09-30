Cape May County celebrates 4-H month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H members are excited to celebrate October as National 4-H Month. Every October, 4-H sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to showcase the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.

This year’s theme is "Find Your Spark," focusing on how young people in 4-H explore new ideas, develop interests, practice skills and make new friends. Identifying their spark brings out children’s energy and joy and allows them to express their personality, reach their full potential and contribute to the world. Through 4-H, young people combine their concerns with practical skills so they can make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of others. They do this through involvement in clubs, conferences, competitions, camps, and much more.

In 4-H, every child will have an equal opportunity to succeed, like Cape May County 4-H member Emma Gotwols, who recently represented Cape May County at the New Jersey State 4-H Small Animal Show and was a winner at the statewide competition. Emma won the following awards showing her cavies (guinea pigs), rabbit and chicken: Best of Breed and Best in Show Cavy, Best of Breed Peruvian Cavy, Best of Breed Teddy Cavy, Best of Breed Teddy Satin Cavy, Junior Cavy Showmanship and Best of Breed Mini Lop rabbit.