Cape May County celebrates 4-H month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H members are excited to celebrate October as National 4-H Month. Every October, 4-H sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to showcase the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.
This year’s theme is "Find Your Spark," focusing on how young people in 4-H explore new ideas, develop interests, practice skills and make new friends. Identifying their spark brings out children’s energy and joy and allows them to express their personality, reach their full potential and contribute to the world. Through 4-H, young people combine their concerns with practical skills so they can make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of others. They do this through involvement in clubs, conferences, competitions, camps, and much more.
In 4-H, every child will have an equal opportunity to succeed, like Cape May County 4-H member Emma Gotwols, who recently represented Cape May County at the New Jersey State 4-H Small Animal Show and was a winner at the statewide competition. Emma won the following awards showing her cavies (guinea pigs), rabbit and chicken: Best of Breed and Best in Show Cavy, Best of Breed Peruvian Cavy, Best of Breed Teddy Cavy, Best of Breed Teddy Satin Cavy, Junior Cavy Showmanship and Best of Breed Mini Lop rabbit.
“This opportunity to compete at an advanced level and meet 4-H members from around the state is an invaluable experience that helps 4-H members gain self-confidence and hone their communication skills,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator.
Cape May County 4-H’ers will kick off the celebration with 4-H Spirit Day on Oct. 6, dressing in their favorite 4-H outfits, taking photos showing their 4-H spirit and sharing their photos on 4-H social media sites. 4-H clubs will extend their 4-H spirit and hospitality to the public with a 4-H Trunk or Treat Open House on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the 4-H Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of yummy treats, fun Fall activities and information about the many clubs and activities open to Cape May County youth. The 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. All are welcome.
So, if you are looking for fun, friendship and new experiences, now is the perfect time to join 4-H. Cape May County 4-H is back in person with meetings and activities and ready to welcome all youth in grades K-13 to explore what we have to offer. To start your 4-H adventure, visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, find a club that sparks your interest, call the 4-H leader and then attend a meeting.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4‑H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station Cooperative Extension. 4‑H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.