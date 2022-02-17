Cape May County Announces Earth Day Logo Contest

The County of Cape May and the Municipal Utilities Authority are pleased to announce the annual Earth Day celebration logo contest. Students of all ages are encouraged to submit their art to the committee for a chance to win prizes and the opportunity to see their original artwork on all event promotions.

This year’s theme “Invest in our Planet” encourages people to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. The deadline to submit your logo is March 4.

Earth Day this year will be celebrated in Cape May County on April 23. The event averages 4,000 people yearly. For more details on the logo contest or for information on becoming a sponsor or vendor, go to cmcZoo.com and click on the Earth Day information on the homepage or contact the office at the Park & Zoo at 609-465-5271x0. You may also email info@cmczoo.com for the entry information flyer.