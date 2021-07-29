Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program Recipient of Crest Savings Bank Employee Fundraiser Program

Representatives from Crest Savings Bank presented the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program with a check in the amount of $1,480.44 on behalf of their employees on June 20. The presentation was made at the new Crest Savings branch currently under construction in Cape May Court House.

Crest Savings’ employees raise money for local organizations via their Friday “Casual 4 a Cause” program where employees donate money on a quarterly basis to wear jeans to work on Fridays. Cape May County 4-H was selected by Crest Savings Bank employees as the 2nd Quarter 2021 recipient.

Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, said, “On behalf of the CMC 4-H Youth Development Program, I want to thank Crest Savings Bank and their employees for this generous donation. These funds will be used to offset the costs to send our 4-H members on educational trips.” Horner added, “It is the enthusiastic support of our community partners like Crest Savings Bank that truly keeps 4-H thriving and able to provide engaging programs to the youth of Cape May County.”

Amanda Malkowski, relationship manager, Crest Savings Bank, said, “Crest Savings Bank and our employees love being able to give back to the community and ‘Casual 4 a Cause’ has certainly been a bright spot during these trying times.”