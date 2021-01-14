Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program hosts free virtual trip to Mars

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 4-H Youth Development Program invites youth in grades 4 through 8 to go on a free trip to Mars this February.
The Cape May County 4-H Mars Base Camp Science activity explores the race to send humans to Mars and will take place via Zoom 6 to 7:15 p.m. four nights, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Each participant will receive a Mars Base Camp Activity Kit and Guidebook. Anyone can join in the learning fun; you don’t have to be a 4-H member to sign up for this program and experience Mars with us.
Mars Base Camp is this year's National 4-H STEM Challenge. It is an innovative and unique series of science activities developed in conjunction with NASA and Google. The Mars Base Camp sessions will be taught by 4-H staff and Junior Outstanding 4-H member 13-year-old Eddie Hoover, who is in the eighth grade at Teitelman School.
The Base Camp crew is working together to present a variety of activities to teach STEM skills in mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
Hoover is excited to share Mars Base Camp with others. He said, “I hope kids that are interested in space will come to this program because it will teach them a lot of interesting things about Mars. The chance to build a mini Mars Rover model and explore the surface of Mars using an obstacle course you build doesn’t come along every day.”
Other activities will include a Landing Zone Surveyor game in which you launch your astronaut onto a map of Mars and find out if he/she makes it safely to the surface. In Crop Curiosity you learn whether plants survive on the red planet through a fun card game, and Insight from Mars will allow you to use Scratch to code your own story about Mars.
4-H Program Coordinator Linda Horner said, “We are so pleased to offer this collaboration between 4-H, NASA and Google to young people in our county.”
Only 12 spaces remain, so register soon. Although the program is for fourth to eighth graders, if space allows, third and ninth graders will be accepted. Register online at go.rutgers.edu/3xp9f7p1 or call Trisha at the Cape May County 4-H Office at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow them on Facebook at Cape-May-4-H.