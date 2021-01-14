Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program hosts free virtual trip to Mars

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 4-H Youth Development Program invites youth in grades 4 through 8 to go on a free trip to Mars this February.

The Cape May County 4-H Mars Base Camp Science activity explores the race to send humans to Mars and will take place via Zoom 6 to 7:15 p.m. four nights, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Each participant will receive a Mars Base Camp Activity Kit and Guidebook. Anyone can join in the learning fun; you don’t have to be a 4-H member to sign up for this program and experience Mars with us.

Mars Base Camp is this year's National 4-H STEM Challenge. It is an innovative and unique series of science activities developed in conjunction with NASA and Google. The Mars Base Camp sessions will be taught by 4-H staff and Junior Outstanding 4-H member 13-year-old Eddie Hoover, who is in the eighth grade at Teitelman School.

The Base Camp crew is working together to present a variety of activities to teach STEM skills in mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.