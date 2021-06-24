Cape May County 4-H members compete in state Animal Art Contest

Cape May County 4-H members recently competed in the New Jersey 4-H Animal Art Contest held virtually. Six Cape May County 4-H members submitted eight entries and were part of the 233 entries submitted by 81 4-H Members from throughout New Jersey.

All entries were animal related and were in 2-D Art, 3-D Art, Photography, and Video divisions within five animal categories — Dog, Equine, Livestock including beef, dairy, goats, sheep, and swine, Small Animals consisting of rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, herpetology, and poultry, and other which includes alpacas, llamas and cats.

The Cape May County 4-H county winners for the 2021 NJ 4-H Animal Art Contest were:

Lola Barry, Canvas & Brush 4-H Art Club, captured a blue ribbon for excellence in the 2-D Art Junior Division for Grades 4 through 8 in the Dog Category.

Rainbow McAtee, Scales & Tails 4-H Club, earned a blue ribbon for excellence in the Action Junior Division for Grades 4 through 8 for her photography submission in the Livestock Category.