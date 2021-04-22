Cape May County 4-H member places second in the 2021 NJ Virtual 4-H Cooking Challenge

Congratulations to Cape May County 4-H member Rainbow McAtee who placed second in the Junior Division of the 2021 Virtual New Jersey 4-H Cooking Challenge on April 17. Rainbow, who is in the 6th grade, is a member of the Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Cooking Club, Canvas & Brush, Scales & Tails, Science Rocks, and Tightlines 4-H clubs.

Fourteen 4-H'ers representing Bergen, Cape May, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset counties were challenged to create a dish from a secret ingredient in a limited amount of time and present it for evaluation.

Rainbow made spicy, cheesy Quesadilla using cheddar cheese – the secret ingredient.

The contest consisted of two divisions, Individual and Siblings, with two classes each, Junior grades 4th to 7th and Senior, grades 8th to 13th. The winner in each class is now eligible to compete in the National Competition.

For information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

