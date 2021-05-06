Cape May County 4-H Foundation seeks new board members

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Do you enjoy volunteering for a worthy cause? Would you like to be part of a caring organization that provides opportunities for the youth of Cape May County? You can be the spark that inspires a generation by being part of the Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc. The foundation is currently seeking members from the community to join its board of directors.

The 4-H Foundation’s mission is to advocate for and support the work of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. One of the most important ways it does so is through management and caretaking of the 4-H fairgrounds, located on Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. This beautiful 16-acre property provides an exceptional “classroom” for 4-H professional staff and volunteers to carry out educational programs, public events, and other activities.

Craig DeGenova, president of the 4-H Foundation, said, “The 4-H program and the 4-H fair have been an integral part of the county and its communities for generations. While agricultural, livestock, and equestrian clubs are still at the core of 4-H, the youth of today can choose from a multitude of hobbies and activities that touch and involve a diverse and educationally oriented community.”