Cape May County 4-H Foundation seeks new board members

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Do you enjoy volunteering for a worthy cause? Would you like to be part of a caring organization that provides opportunities for the youth of Cape May County? You can be the spark that inspires a generation by being part of the Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc. The foundation is currently seeking members from the community to join its board of directors.
The 4-H Foundation’s mission is to advocate for and support the work of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. One of the most important ways it does so is through management and caretaking of the 4-H fairgrounds, located on Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. This beautiful 16-acre property provides an exceptional “classroom” for 4-H professional staff and volunteers to carry out educational programs, public events, and other activities.
Craig DeGenova, president of the 4-H Foundation, said, “The 4-H program and the 4-H fair have been an integral part of the county and its communities for generations. While agricultural, livestock, and equestrian clubs are still at the core of 4-H, the youth of today can choose from a multitude of hobbies and activities that touch and involve a diverse and educationally oriented community.”
There are a variety of committees so directors may choose to serve on the ones that best fit their interests and expertise. Committees include 4-H Fair, Lockwood 4-H Youth Center and Grounds, Ways and Means & Audit, Public Relations, and Membership.
Directors serve three-year terms. The foundation meets 10 times a year with committees meeting as needed. The only requirements are enthusiasm, an interest in supporting educational experiences for youth and the ability to work cooperatively with other volunteers.
So, if you are looking for a satisfying volunteer opportunity that provides life-changing experiences for youth in our community, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.