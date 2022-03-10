Cape May County 4-H Fair returns July 21, 22 and 23. Now seeking vendors.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Fair will return this summer, bigger and better, after the COVID 19 pandemic and safety concerns forced the cancellation of the 4-H Fair in 2020 and 2021.

The Cape May County 4-H Foundation is busy planning for the 2022 4-H Fair scheduled for July 21, 22 and 23. This year the theme is Christmas in July at the 4-H Fair. Lisa McVey, 4-H Fair chair, said, “The 4-H Fair Committee is delighted with our theme which adds excitement with new, holiday themed activities, events, and visits from Santa along with all of the traditional, fun, fair activities that you expect to see at the Cape May County 4-H Fair.”

Returning vendors are welcome and new vendors are encouraged to participate to make the 2022 fair the best ever. Applications are available for exhibit space for commercial and food concessions (including food trucks), non-profits, and educational displays.

“We are seeking vendors who offer family friendly novelties and quality crafts and goods to feature on the 16 acres of tree-shaded fairgrounds, and yes, holiday themed vendors are encouraged to sign up,” added McVey.

The 4-H Fair is a county tradition that offers family entertainment, live music, a nightly chicken BBQ, and much more. It is a great opportunity for new vendors to experience a quality county fair with affordable commercial vendor fees that include basic electricity and start as low as $130. Plus, all vendors who pay by April 1 will receive a 10 percent discount.

The public hours for the 4-H Fair are 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. The 4-H fairgrounds are located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House, and offer convenient access from the Garden State Parkway and all major highways with easy loading and unloading.

The Cape May County 4-H Fair is the major fundraising effort of the 4-H Foundation, Inc. It provides a showplace for the project work and accomplishments of the youth members of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program and a fun, family-oriented community gathering. The event is planned, managed, and operated by volunteers, 4-H members, and their parents and friends and includes numerous agencies and organizations from throughout Cape May County.

Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information on becoming a vendor at 4-H Fair or about the 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606.