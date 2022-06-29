Cape May County 4-H Fair returns in July

Cape May Court House — The Cape May County 4-H Fair is returning this summer, July 21 through 23 after the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns forced the cancelation of the 4-H Fair in 2020 and 2021. Admission is free.

“After a two-year hiatus…the Cape May County 4-H Fair is back, and we are working hard to make it a fair to remember," Craig DeGenova, President of the Cape May County 4-H Foundation, said. "We are very excited about this year’s theme, Christmas in July, which means Santa is coming to the 4-H Fair in addition to all the fun, fair activities that you expect to see at the 4-H Fair."

The 4-H Fair is a Cape May County tradition that offers family entertainment, live music, and a nightly Chicken BBQ, sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Agriculture. Rides, games and more will be buzzing on the 4-H Fairground’s Midway as amusements return this year and you can even experience the latest craze – Axe Throwing. Other fair favorites include livestock and equestrian shows, a children’s discovery area, and vendors with delicious food and interesting items.

There will be a wide array of entertainment. The fair’s headlining event will be a “World Premier” Johnny Cash Tribute by country and gospel singer Terry Lee Goffee. He will take the stage Friday evening at 7 p.m., playing songs made famous by Johnny Cash, one of Terry’s musical heroes. Other entertainment includes Cape May County’s 18-year-old, Jordyn Mulligan who will sing the national anthem to officially open the 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 21 and then will perform on the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m. Following Jordyn, Thursday at 7 p.m. will be Scott Gager, the man of 100 voices.

On Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., folk singer Alan Wolf will perform his repertoire of traditional music covering various genres ranging from the Appalachian Mountains, the piedmont hills of North Carolina, the towns of Mississippi, the cities of the north, and everywhere in between. Performing on Friday at 1 p.m. will be South Jersey’s own John Wood, a Mainland Regional High School graduate who is now pursuing a musical career in Nashville, Tennessee. John’s first single, “Here She Comes,” released earlier this year, hit the Top 50 on the Country Chart. The Shore Thing Band, made up of members from Atlantic and Cape May Counties, will hit the stage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Performing the best of classic rock, oldies, southern rock, and country music has earned the band the reputation as being “the best band in the sand.”

Other live entertainment includes the Emerald Isle School of Irish Dance, Nor’easter Nick, a demonstration by the Cape May County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, and the popular Pet Show on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Contestants will have a chance to win a full year’s supply of pet food donated by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies. The Pet Show is open to all.

Santa will be strolling the 4-H Fairgrounds and available for photos on Thursday, July 21 from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 22 from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Limited premium parking is available at the Atlantic Cape Community College campus, located next door to the fairgrounds, for a suggested $5 donation. Free parking is available at the Cape May County Park and Zoo with free, air-conditioned shuttle service to the fair provided by Fare Free Transportation. Buses are comfortable, air-conditioned, and fully handicapped accessible.

For more information about the 4-H Fair, call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, visit cmc4h.com, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, or on Instagram at cape_may_4h.