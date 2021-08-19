Cape May County 4-H’ers participate virtually in 2021 State 4-H presentations

4-H member Kathleen DeGenova presented on The Battle of Sharpsburg, Edward Hoover’s presentation was on horseshoe crabs, and Caileigh Schalick talked about the Texas Longhorns.

Special recognition goes out to our three 4-H members who were awarded “Best in the Room” for their presentations. They are: Lauren Miller for her presentation, “A to Z Dog Breeds”; Autumn Richards, “The Mandela Effect”; and Robert Elwell, “Birds of a Feather are Happier Together: A Show & Tell of our Family Birds.” Congratulations on a job well done!