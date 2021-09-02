Cape May County 4-H’ers among winners at NJ 4-H public presentations

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - Three Cape May County 4-H youth were among the 15 New Jersey 4-H members that received Outstanding Presentation Awards at the 2021 State 4-H Public Speaking Contest. This annual event typically held in June on the Cook/Douglass Campus of Rutgers University was held in a virtual format this year. Participants could opt to do a live virtual presentation or submit a pre-recorded presentation.
Eighty-one 4-H members from throughout the state took part in this event, which offers qualified 4-H members an advanced Public Speaking experience. To qualify for this state 4-H Event, 4-H members must be in the 8th-13th grade and have received an excellent rating at their County 4-H Public Speaking Contest.
The 2021 Outstanding 4-H Presenter Award winners in the pre-recorded division include Cape May County’s 4-H members Lauren Miller for her presentation, “A to Z Dog Breeds,” Autumn Richards, “The Mandela Effect,” and Robert “Robbie” Elwell, “Birds of a Feather are Happier Together: A Show & Tell of our Family Birds.”
Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator, said, “We are so proud of all our members who participated in both the county and the state contests. Public speaking is one of many life skills that 4-H members learn, develop and enhance during their involvement in the 4-H Youth Development Program.” Horner added, “Our alumni often cite public speaking as the most valuable skill gained while in 4-H.”
Additionally, Robbie Elwell was one of only six New Jersey 4-H’ers invited to present at the first Northeast 4-H Presentation Fest to be held later in September. Robbie has the honor of presenting one of the two illustrated talks allowed from the state. The new competition will create a modern, advanced standard for presentations and give 4-H youth a multi-state platform to improve their presentation skills through feedback from peers and trained evaluators. “We are very excited that Robbie was selected to represent New Jersey 4-H at this inaugural event. We know he will make Cape May County and New Jersey 4-H proud ,” added Linda Horner.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit https://capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/.