Cape May County 4-H’ers among winners at NJ 4-H public presentations

Additionally, Robbie Elwell was one of only six New Jersey 4-H’ers invited to present at the first Northeast 4-H Presentation Fest to be held later in September. Robbie has the honor of presenting one of the two illustrated talks allowed from the state. The new competition will create a modern, advanced standard for presentations and give 4-H youth a multi-state platform to improve their presentation skills through feedback from peers and trained evaluators. “We are very excited that Robbie was selected to represent New Jersey 4-H at this inaugural event. We know he will make Cape May County and New Jersey 4-H proud ,” added Linda Horner.