Cape May County 4-H Clubs receive 2022 4-H Mission Mini Grants

Cape May Court House — The Cape May County 4-H Program Advisory Council awarded 2022 Mission Mini Grants for educational projects to five 4-H clubs at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office on May 17, 2022.

The Dairy Sheep 4-H Club, a new 4-H club, will use its grant for lamb leads, halters, training guides, and grooming supplies. The Emerald Theater 4-H Club, another new 4-H club, will purchase costumes, props, and take a trip to a regional theater. The Scales and Tails 4-H Club will attend a reptile exhibition. The Tightlines Fishing 4-H Club will buy casting and seining nets with poles. The Growing Sprouts 4-H Club, for our youngest 4-H members in K through third grade, will use the grant money to support their Peter Rabbit Garden on the 4-H fairgrounds.

Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator, said, “The Mission Mini Grant Program helps our volunteer leaders to provide “hands-on” educational experiences for the benefit of our 4-H youth members. We greatly appreciate the efforts of our 4-H volunteers.”

The Program Advisory Council raises funds for these grants and other 4-H educational needs through fundraising projects and proceeds from the 4-H refreshment booth at the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair. This year’s 4-H Fair, celebrating Christmas in July, will take place on July 21, 22, and 23rd at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Courthouse-So. Dennis Road, CMCH, NJ.

To learn more about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County and our upcoming 4-H Fair, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, Instagram at cape_may_4h or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

