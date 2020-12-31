Cape May County 4-H Cares projects helped stock food pantries

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program sponsored community service projects this holiday season as a way for 4-H members to give back to the community. The 4-H initiative, Cape May County 4-H Cares, consisted of two service projects — one in November and one in December to help stock food pantries and help those in need in Cape May County.
Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator for Cape May County, said, “Giving back to others is such an important part of 4-H, and 4-H members have fun working together to help others. However, it has been difficult for our 4-H members to do this during the pandemic. These projects gave them a way to give back safely and share their efforts with fellow club members with photos. We are very proud of our 4-H members who, along with their families, donated to a number of food pantries in the area.”
To date, over 25 4-H members have donated nonperishable food items to a dozen area food pantries. Items donated included stuffing mix, instant potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Area pantries that received the items included the First Methodist Church in Sea Isle City, Bethel Commandment Church, Our Lady of Angels Hope and Help Pantry, and the Cape May Presbyterian Church. 4-H members brought their contributions to the food pantries starting in November and are continuing their efforts through the end of December. Participants were asked to focus on seven days of giving in either month or both months.
The Cape May County 4-H Cares initiative will continue in the new year and will add animal shelters to the list of suggested donation sites. If you would like to learn more about Cape May County 4-H Cares or other programs offered by the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow Cape-May-4-H on Facebook.