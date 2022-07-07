Cape May County 4-H Announces 2022 Equestrians of the Year

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program congratulates the winners of the 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Kathleen DeGenova was selected as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year and Madison Doto was named Junior Equestrian of the Year.

Kathleen, a 2022 Graduate of Middle Township High School, has been in 4-H for ten years and is a member of the Wranglers 4-H Club. Through the years, she has participated in a variety of 4-H activities, horse shows, competitions, and camps. Kathleen has earned many awards and recognition including being named the 2016 Junior Equestrian of the Year. Kathleen said, “4-H has truly prepared me for what is to come especially the public speaking skills I learned. I know they will be an asset when I attend the University of Tennessee at Martin in the fall. By using my head, hands, heart and health, 4-H has helped me make the most out of my life and to always, ‘make the best better’!”

Madison, from Upper Township, is going into 8th grade and has been in 4-H for two years. She is a member of the Hy-Riders and Teen Ambassadors 4-H Clubs. Madison said, “Being in 4-H has given me the opportunity to make new friends and learn many new things. My goal is to improve my riding skills and challenge myself to learn all that I can so that one day I can become a game warden or park ranger in Wyoming.”

Special thanks to contest judges Kelly O’Brien-Baker and Dr. Katelyn Washart who judged contestants on a written resume and 4-H story, a personal interview, and a stage presentation. “Both Kathleen and Madison impressed our judges with their leadership skills, their enthusiasm for 4-H and their passion for horses,” said Linda Horner, 4-H Program Coordinator.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.