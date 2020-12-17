 Skip to main content
Cape May City Seasonal 2021 Beach Tags on Sale now
Cape May City Seasonal 2021 Beach Tags on Sale now

CAPE MAY – Give a gift that’s merry and bright this holiday! Discounted seasonal 2021 Cape May City beach tags are currently on sale. The discounted price of $25 is only available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Seasonal Beach tags are $30 starting January 1, 2021.

New this year, beach tags can be purchased via the VIPLY app. An additional fee per tag applies for sales through the app. A link to download the app is available at CapeMayCity.com. Mail order forms can also be downloaded at CapeMayCity.com.

Beach tags can be purchased in person at the following locations: The Beach Tag Office located at 704 Beach Ave. Beach Tag Office hours are Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Tax office located at 643 Washington St. Tax office hours are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., closed Sat. and Sun. All offices are closed on Dec. 25.

Veterans tags can be picked up at the tax office only, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tags purchased via the VIPLY app also must be picked up in person.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9540. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.

