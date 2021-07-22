 Skip to main content
Cape May City awarded $400,000 grant for water main project
CAPE MAY — The city was awarded a $400,000 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. This award will provide funds to install a dedicated 12-inch raw water main from Well No. 8 to the desalination facility. This dedicated 12-inch raw water main will provide greater operational flexibility and improve resiliency on the raw water supply system resulting in city-wide water service benefits.

“This grant is a wonderful thing for Cape May. The City is pleased to receive these funds and would like to make progress on this project as quickly as possible,” stated Mayor Zachary Mullock.

