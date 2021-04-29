Cape May announces new beach patrol administration

CAPE MAY — The city has promoted Sara Werner to lieutenant of the Cape May Beach Patrol. With her 18 years of experience with the city’s Beach Patrol, Werner represents a new chapter for a city and Beach Patrol steeped in history and tradition. She will take her place on the beaches this year as the first female lieutenant.

Werner joins the administration along with the new Chief Harry Back and new Capt. Marty Franco.

“Sara’s growth over the years is highlighted by her outstanding ability to communicate across the spectrum of humanity, earning her the respect of everyone,” Back said.

Werner plans to promote a culture filled with transparency, inclusion and trust.

“I look forward to taking on this leadership role in honor of the incredible women who came before me and those who come next,” Werner said.

“Lt. Sara Werner’s enthusiasm, kindness, compassion and zest for life is contagious. Sara is one of the nicest, hardest working people I know," Mayor Zack Mullock said. "She loves Cape May, she loves being on the water, and she cares about the safety of our residents and visitors. I could not be happier with the selection of Sara Werner. She will be a shining light for what is the best beach patrol in the country for years to come. To rise to the top of this group is no small feat. Superintendent (Chief) Harry Back is putting together a great team of professionals. My congratulations to both Captain Franco and Lieutenant Werner."