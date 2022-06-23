Cape May announces 2022 Independence Day weekend events

CAPE MAY — Come one, come all and join the City of Cape May as they welcome back their annual Independence Day parade at 1 p.m. on July 2.

Lineup is at noon on New Jersey and Philadelphia Avenues. The parade will travel down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue to Patterson Avenue.

Back in the parade this year is the best-decorated contest. Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage and show us their red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced immediately following the parade in front of Beach Patrol Headquarters.

The parade is an annual event to honor our veterans and features string bands along with many other performing groups, family entries, classic automobiles, veteran organizations and local officials. Anyone interested in participating in the parade or contest should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30.

The fireworks extravaganza will be staged at 9 p.m. on July 4 from a barge at sea in front of Congress Hall. The rain date is schedule for July 5 and will be announced via social media.

Additionally, a variety of free entertaining concerts will be held in Rotary Park, located at 400 Lafayette Street. Bring a blanket or chair as seating is limited and enjoy the music beginning at 7 p.m. The weekend lineup is as follows:

July 1: L&G Live

July 2: Indelible Groove

July 3: Congress Street Brass Band

July 4: America’s Sweethearts

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/capemaycity.