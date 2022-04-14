 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May Announces 2022 Free Movies on the Beach Lineup

CAPE MAY – Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s almost time to grab your popcorn and snuggle up on the sand for Cape May’s Free Movies on the Beach. The City of Cape May is thrilled to announce this year’s lineup:

July 7: The Goonies

July 14: Finding Nemo

July 21: Jurassic Park

July 28: Aladdin (2019)

Aug. 4: Cruella

Aug. 11: JAWS

Aug. 18: Up

Aug. 25: The Endless Summer

The featured movie will begin at dusk next to Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Street beach. In the event of inclement weather, the cancellation will be announced on Cape May City’s Facebook page. All are welcome and encouraged to bring your favorite beach chairs and blankets.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

