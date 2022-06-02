Cape Island Ocean Festival June 11

CAPE MAY — The first Cape Island Ocean Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 on the grounds of the Nature Center of Cape May.

“The day will be filled with fun, educational activities focused on the beauty and importance of the ocean and how we can all be good stewards of the sea. June is such a special month for celebrating our ocean. June 8 is World Ocean Day, a day for everyone on our blue planet to honor and celebrate the ocean," said Gretchen Whitman, sanctuary director.

The festival is a free event sponsored by the Cape May and West Cape May environmental commissions. The day will begin with a flow yoga class with center Program Director Emily Wilmoth. A beach cleanup with Jillian Simons from Becoming Intention will continue throughout the day. There will be many ocean-themed activities for kids and local nonprofits, including Surfrider South Jersey, Center for Community Arts, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador, Clean Ocean Action, New Jersey Audubon, Cape May Green Team, Cape May Maritime Museum, Garden Club of Cape May and Cape May City Environmental Commission. The Nature Center May will host Harbor Safaris and its Horseshoe Crab Lab throughout the day.

There also will be short films and speakers in the newly renovated Education Building, including John Francis, the Planet Walker, who will discuss his eco-activism and sign his books. Local beach walker Jason Black will share Native American artifacts he found on the beaches of Cape May. Food trucks will include Empanada Mama and a beer garden by Mudhen Brewery. The Nature Center’s "Hot Spot Cafe" will feature homemade baked goods, coffee and hot chocolate.

The day will be rounded out with live music by Dan Barry. Broadcasting live from the festival grounds throughout the day will be WCFA-FM 101.5. Author Neeti Bathala will read from and sign copies of her book "Moonlight Crab Count." The book was co-written with Jennifer Keats and is illustrated by Veronica V. Jones, and follows a young girl and her mother as they volunteer to count horseshoe crabs on the beach. Readers will learn valuable facts about these ancient creatures and how they can get involved in the effort to conserve horseshoe crabs.

As you wander the grounds of the festival you will find a selection of carefully curated local artists, inspired by the sea, selling their work, including Cape Island Treasures, Cover Your Beak, HKM Jewelry, Janet Payne Jewelry, Goofy Foot’s Garage, Green Monkey Vintage, Salty Rusalka/Jetty Yeti, South of the Moon Pottery, Spirit Catcher Photography and Queen Bee Arts.

A great way to cap off the day is to do a Paddle for a Purpose kayak tour by Aqua Trails, which will serve as a fundraiser for the Nature Center’s Aquatic Lab.

The community is invited to come out for a fun-filled day to celebrate our beautiful ocean and learn to become stewards of the sea. The Nature Center is located at 1600 Delaware Ave. The center will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rain date is June 12.