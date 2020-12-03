Cape Assist families receive Thanksgiving meals donated by two local organizations

WILDWOOD — Cape Assist families are giving thanks this year because of two recent, and very generous, donations made by the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge No. 1896 and the Greg DiAntonio Memorial.

As part of their Elks Care — Elks Share community initiative, the Elks Lodge donated 23 complete turkey baskets, which included the turkey and all the trimmings. Cape Assist delivered the baskets to client families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The baskets were accompanied by ShopRite gift cards that were purchased with funds from a $600 donation from the Greg DiAntonio Memorial. Both organizations are repeat donors to Cape Assist and regularly provide support to clients in need.

Additionally, Cape Assist provided families with tote bags stuffed with crafts and snacks, ideal for kids to do at home, and a list for parents that included "55 positive things to say to your kids."

“We are so thankful to the Elks Lodge of North Wildwood and to the Greg DiAntonio Memorial for these donations, and we know the families on the receiving end are equally grateful,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “The holidays are tough for a lot of people, and this year is no exception. Through this gesture, we hope the recipients received a little comfort and joy, and we wish them all a very Happy Thanksgiving.”