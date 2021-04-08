Cape Assist delivers smiles and Easter baskets to local families

Wildwood — More than 20 local families received a special surprise when Cape Assist staff delivered Easter baskets to their homes on April 1.

Forty baskets were filled with candy, crafts, and $50 ShopRite gift cards and were delivered to children and families that Cape Assist currently works with through their programs such as the K.A.R.E. afterschool program, the Strengthening Families program, and its Counseling program.

These gift baskets were made possible thanks to a $1000 donation from the Greg DiAntonio Memorial Fund.

“We are so thankful to Kreni and Pat DiAntonio who continue to support our programs and services,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “The impact makes such a difference in so many lives, and those we help are so appreciative.”

“The Greg DiAntonio Foundation has been limited this year with what we can do due to lack of funds usually generated from our annual Reggae Fest. However, we want to continue to support Cape Assist’s programs and families in whatever way we can,” said Kreni DiAntonio. “This past year has been difficult for everyone but especially for families and individuals struggling with other challenges. We are grateful we can lessen their burden if even in a small way.”