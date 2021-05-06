Cape Assist and the county Healthy Community Coalition announce contest winners 

WILDWOOD — Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition have announced the winners of their 2021 Public Service Announcement Contest.

Eight schools participated in the annual competition, which is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the area. Students created a PSA on one of the following four topics:

• Above the Influence — focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol on children and adolescents

• Silver Linings of the Quarantine

• Bullying: Be Part of the Solution — preventing bullying

• Advertise the 2NDFLOOR Helpline for NJ Youth and Young Adults .

The submissions could be written, creative memes, artwork and posters, or a 30 to 60-second video. All entries were viewed and winning PSA’s were selected by a committee.

The winners, listed in alphabetical order per school, were as follows:

• Cape May County Technical High School: Marlo Brown, 10th grade; Alanna Koskinen, ninth grade

• Cape May County High School: Jorrell Elston, 10th grade