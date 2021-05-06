 Skip to main content
Cape Assist and the county Healthy Community Coalition announce contest winners 
WILDWOOD — Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition have announced the winners of their 2021 Public Service Announcement Contest. 

Eight schools participated in the annual competition, which is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the area. Students created a PSA on one of the following four topics:  

• Above the Influence — focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol on children and adolescents 

• Silver Linings of the Quarantine 

• Bullying: Be Part of the Solution — preventing bullying  

• Advertise the 2NDFLOOR Helpline for NJ Youth and Young Adults . 

The submissions could be written, creative memes, artwork and posters, or a 30 to 60-second video. All entries were viewed and winning PSA’s were selected by a committee.

The winners, listed in alphabetical order per school, were as follows:

• Cape May County Technical High School: Marlo Brown, 10th grade; Alanna Koskinen, ninth grade

• Cape May County High School: Jorrell Elston, 10th grade

• Lower Cape May Regional High School: Andrew Clark, 10th grade; Riley Dougherty, 10th grade; Liam Mallon, 10th grade; Viktoria Simonsen, 10th grade; Vincent Soda, 10th grade.

• Middle Township High School: Sarina Wen, 11th grade

• Middle Township Middle School: Tatyana Moffitt-Ivens, eighth grade

• Ocean City High School: Emily Crawford, 11th grade; Daniella DiCicco, 11th grade; Emma Vesey, 12th grade

• Wildwood High School: Shannon Johnson, 12th grade

• Wildwood Middle School: Cydnee Kilian, seventh grade

Honorable mentions were as follows:

• Lower Cape May Regional High School: Geovanni Mercado, 10th grade

• Middle Township High School: Angelina Maffei, 11th grade

• Ocean City High School: Haley Kahn, 11th grade; Gianna Kenny, 12th grade

Winners will receive $50 Amazon gift cards, and those receiving honorable mentions will receive $25 Amazon gift cards. The students will also receive citations from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, state Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners.

Winning PSAs will be highlighted at upcoming Cape Assist functions and workshops, and featured on the Cape May County Healthy Youth Coalition’s website at www.cmchcc.org/psacontest.

To learn more about the contest, contact Natalia at natalia@capeassist.org.

Tags

