Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition Announce  2022 Public Service Announcement Contest Winners  

WILDWOOD – Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition are pleased to announce and congratulate the winners of its 2022 Public Service Announcement Contest.

Ten schools participated in the contest open to K-12 students in the area. Students created a PSA on one of the following four topics:

• I Feel Safe When...

• Self-Care During Tough Times

• What Would You Like Your Parents to Know?

• Why I Choose to Be Drug-Free

The submissions could be written, creative memes, artwork and posters, or a 60-second video. All entries were viewed and selected by a committee.

Congratulations to the 2022 PSA Contest Winners:

Winners (listed in alphabetical order by school)

• Cape May Technical High School – Marlo Brown; “A Recipe for Self-Care during Tough Times” Video, 11th grade

• Cape May Technical High School – Sophia Gargiule, Sage Pfeil, Avery Macdonald, Ryan Coffey, Jarrod Carlson; “Voices of the Sober” Video, mixed grades

• Cape May Technical High School – Tana Moran; Poster, 11th Grade

• Dennis Township Middle School – Ryan Myers, Morgan Garry, Eliza Pappas, Gabe Whitehead-Williams, Zach Ryan; “Sincerely ... Us”, 8th grade

• Lower Cape May Regional High School – Geovanni Mercado, William Flick; “Don’t Miss Out” Video, 11th grade

• Lower Cape May Regional High School – James Mckelvey, Anton Shupiko, Lahna Naputi; “#KnockOutDrugs” Video, 11th grade

• Lower Cape May Regional High School – Viktoria Simonsen, Kyle Satt, Liam Mallon, Dylan Rovira; “We Love Self-Care” Video, 11th grade

• Margaret Mace Elementary School – Isabella Brownsey, Caylee Ferrante, Madison Kimmerle, Jersey Gallagher; “Drug – Free” Video, 5th grade

• Margaret Mace Elementary School – Patrick Aiken; Poster, 3rd grade

• Margaret Mace Elementary School – Yadiel Herrera; “Why I’m Drug-Free”, 7th grade

• Ocean City High School – Avery Jackson; “Perspective Is for Life”, 11th grade

• Ocean City High School – Delaney Brogan; “Why I Choose to Be Drug-Free” Video, 10th grade

• Ocean City High School – Madison Majors; “Thank You, Mom”, 12th grade

• Richard M. Teitelman School – Kamryn Bartle, Mia Mogavero, Holly O’Neill, Reilly Satt, Nora Shoffler, Hannah Spitaletto, Jaelynn St. Onge, Nah’jaye Wright; “What Do You Wish Your Parents Knew”, 8th grade

• Upper Township Middle School – Addisyn Fisher; “Self-Care 101” PSA, 8th grade

• Upper Township Middle School – Lila Comisky; Poster, 8th grade

• West Cape May Elementary – Ms. Lawrie’s 6th grade; “What Would You Like Your Parents to Know?” Video, 6th grade

• Wildwood High School – My’Air Henry, Devyn Sheppard, Michelle Tlayoa; “Take Care of Yourself,” 12th grade

• Wildwood High School – Rebeka Leyva-Santamaria; Poster, 10th grade

• Wildwood Middle School – Amira Rodriguez, Cydnee Kilian, Elly Skill Amado, Sheyla Bautista; “Game of a Drug-Free Life” Poster, 8th grade

This year, Ken Litwak, who served as the Chair of the HCC Coalition for the previous two years, and No Limits Academy in Rio Grande, a youth fitness and development center, were presented the “Partner-in-Prevention” Awards. This award recognizes community members and organizations for their dedicated service to the Cape May County youth.

In attendance for the breakfast was Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, Assemblymen Erik Simonsen, Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes, Lieutenant Joseph Landis of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Sherry Phillips of the Cape May County Recovery Court, Cape Assist’s Katie Faldetta, CMCHCC’s Natalia Leusner, among other local dignitaries and community members.

“We’re grateful to be able to continue the tradition of our awards breakfast this year with Cape May County students,” said Cape Assist’s CEO and Director Katie Faldetta. “Each year we are amazed by the talent and creative skills these students bring to the table. It’s so impactful and compliments such powerful messages.”

Winning PSAs will also be highlighted at upcoming Cape Assist functions and workshops, highlighted on both Cape Assist and CMCHCC’s social media pages and featured on the contest page at cmchcc.org/psa. PSA’s may also be part of sponsored radio spots.