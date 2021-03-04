Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition announce 2021 Public Service Announcement Contest Contest

Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition (CMCHCC) recently announced the 2021 Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest for area students.

K-12 students from Cape May County are invited to create a PSA on one of the following four topics:

Advertise the 2NDFLOOR Helpline for NJ Youth and Young Adults

Above the Influence - focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol on children and adolescents

Silver Linings of the Quarantine

Bullying: Be Part of the Solution - preventing bullying on social media

PSA’s can be submitted as a meme, poster, piece of artwork, a 30 to 60-second video, or in written form.

Winners will be selected by a committee and winning PSAs will be highlighted at upcoming Cape Assist functions and workshops and featured on the Cape Assist and CMCHCC social media pages. PSA’s may also be part of sponsored radio spots.

Each winning PSA will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. There will also be prizes for Honorable Mentions, who will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Multiple winners will be recognized.