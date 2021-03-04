 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition announce 2021 Public Service Announcement Contest Contest
0 comments

Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition announce 2021 Public Service Announcement Contest Contest

  • 0

Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition (CMCHCC) recently announced the 2021 Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest for area students.

K-12 students from Cape May County are invited to create a PSA on one of the following four topics:

Advertise the 2NDFLOOR Helpline for NJ Youth and Young Adults

Above the Influence - focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol on children and adolescents

Silver Linings of the Quarantine

Bullying: Be Part of the Solution - preventing bullying on social media

PSA’s can be submitted as a meme, poster, piece of artwork, a 30 to 60-second video, or in written form.

Winners will be selected by a committee and winning PSAs will be highlighted at upcoming Cape Assist functions and workshops and featured on the Cape Assist and CMCHCC social media pages. PSA’s may also be part of sponsored radio spots.

Each winning PSA will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. There will also be prizes for Honorable Mentions, who will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Multiple winners will be recognized.

Entries must be submitted online by Monday, April 12. Topic descriptions, eligibility rules and guidelines, and submission forms can be found by visiting CMCHCC.org/PSA.

For questions or assistance, please contact Natalia at natalia@capeassist.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape May

Lower Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News