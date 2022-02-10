Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club “Sip. Savor. Support.” is Back at Vagabond – Tickets are Selling Fast!

ATLANTIC CITY – We’re thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 8th annual Sip, Savor, Support event to benefit Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club will take place on Wednesday, March 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House at 672 N. Trenton Ave. The cost is $55 for a single ticket or $100 for a pair of tickets.

This price includes a gourmet buffet and an open bar of beer, wine and fine crafted cocktails. There will be lots of great prizes as a part of a raffle. Vagabond is closed to the public during this event, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Space is limited to the first 150 RSVPs.

Cancer Support Community New Jersey, formerly Gilda’s Club South Jersey, has been offering free emotional and educational support to all people impacted by cancer for the past 20 years. All proceeds go directly to the free support programs at CSCNJ for men, women, teens, and children impacted by all forms of cancer, at any stage of their cancer journey.

Please call Jessica at 609-926-9266 or email jessica@cscnj.org for more information. To purchase tickets, please contact Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club at 609-926-2699 or purchase online at cscnj.org