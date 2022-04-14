Calling All Knitters! Shore Medical Center Seeks Donations of Hand-knit Blankets, Shawls to Provide Comfort to Patients

“These blankets, shawls and lap covers are given to our patients when they could benefit from a home-like feel while at Shore, especially those who are in hospice care,” DiTroia said. “I have received many letters over the years from family members thanking us for the special blanket, and how much it meant to the patient and family. It really does make a difference, and we would love to connect with individual community members and knitting circles to help us replenish our supply of these much-appreciated gifts.”