Calling All Knitters! Shore Medical Center Seeks Donations of Hand-knit Blankets, Shawls to Provide Comfort to Patients

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is seeking assistance from local knitters and crocheters to make blankets, lap covers and shawls for adult patients in its care to help provide added comfort during their hospital stay.
Lisa DiTroia, CAVS, director of Auxiliary & Volunteers for Shore Medical Center, says since the pandemic, its supply of donated hand-knit items for adults has been completely depleted.
“These blankets, shawls and lap covers are given to our patients when they could benefit from a home-like feel while at Shore, especially those who are in hospice care,” DiTroia said. “I have received many letters over the years from family members thanking us for the special blanket, and how much it meant to the patient and family. It really does make a difference, and we would love to connect with individual community members and knitting circles to help us replenish our supply of these much-appreciated gifts.”
Blankets should be knitted to approximately 36”-40”-by-60”; shawls 24”-by-72” and lap covers 36” square. To donate hand-knit or crocheted items, please simply drop them off at the information desk at Shore Medical Center’s main lobby. For more information, please contact Lisa DiTroia at 609-653-3543 or lditroia@shoremedicalcenter.org.