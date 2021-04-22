Borough wide yard sale, bulk trash pickup and electronic waste recycling collection

The West Cape May Environmental Commission is facilitating a Drive Through Electronic Waste Recycling Collection on May 22 in the West Cape May Borough Hall parking lot. They are encouraging the community to begin saving their electronic waste in advance of the event. This is a great time to get rid of your old TV, computer or printer responsibly by recycling it. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. This free, one-day event is open to all. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling. Once you drive in, you will be prompted to open your trunk and the team will take the electronic waste out of your car. The team will be wearing masks and adhering to all COVID regulations. Items to be recycled MAY NOT be dropped off at West Cape May Borough Hall prior to 9 a.m. on May 22. West Cape May Borough Hall is located at 732 Broadway, West Cape May.