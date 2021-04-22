Borough wide yard sale, bulk trash pickup and electronic waste recycling collection

Join your neighbors and friends for the 14th Annual West Cape May Borough Wide Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15. Clean out your closets, attics, garages and sheds and join in the fun.
Whether you are a buyer or a seller, the day promises to be an enjoyable way to welcome spring and visit safely with your neighbors. The sale is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission, which means that there are no fees, or permits needed. The sale will be well advertised in local papers and signs will be put up around town. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of your street to point the way.
Please note, there is no rain date. Please wear a mask and use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing to keep everyone in our community safe.
For sellers:
• Do some Spring cleaning in your house, yard, garage and shed.
• Please register at Borough Hall or by calling 609-884-1005, ext. 100.
For buyers:
• Visit WestCapeMay.us for a master list of all the yard sales properties.
• Plan your route for the day, so you don’t miss out on any bargains.
Donating your “leftovers” makes cleaning up after the yard sale easy. There are many non-profit thrift stores in our area that may welcome a donation of used items.
West Cape May has scheduled their bulk trash pickup for Wednesday, May 19.
Included in bulk pick up: furniture, mattresses, boards, tied tree limbs and pieces of wood, not more than 5 feet in length, not more than 50 pounds.
NOT Included in bulk pick up: tree stumps, cast iron, metal pipes, demolition/construction material, cars or car parts, TV sets, computers, white items (refrigerators, sinks, etc.). For more information, visit the Public Works Department Page on the Borough's website at WestCapeMay.us.
The West Cape May Environmental Commission is facilitating a Drive Through Electronic Waste Recycling Collection on May 22 in the West Cape May Borough Hall parking lot. They are encouraging the community to begin saving their electronic waste in advance of the event. This is a great time to get rid of your old TV, computer or printer responsibly by recycling it. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. This free, one-day event is open to all. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling. Once you drive in, you will be prompted to open your trunk and the team will take the electronic waste out of your car. The team will be wearing masks and adhering to all COVID regulations. Items to be recycled MAY NOT be dropped off at West Cape May Borough Hall prior to 9 a.m. on May 22. West Cape May Borough Hall is located at 732 Broadway, West Cape May.
Items acceptable for recycling include: cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions (flat screen and big, old CRT TVs), desktop printers, desktop fax machines and strings of holiday lights. Please make sure batteries are removed from devices like remotes and keyboards. White items such as microwaves, stoves, washers and dryers WILL NOT be accepted. Working with Green Chip Recycling, all electronic waste will be securely transported to their facility and recycled compliant with R2, ISO14001 and OSHA regulations. Items do not have to be “wiped clean” of files. All recycled items will be recycled in accordance with state and federal laws and all data storing devices will be destroyed within R2, Department of Defense (DoD) and National Institute of Technology (NIST) standards.
The West Cape May Environmental Commission urges everyone to recycle their electronic waste because old electronic devices contain toxic substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium. Proper processing is essential to make sure that these toxic materials are not released into our environment. The West Cape May Environmental Commission has collected over 18 tons of electronic waste.